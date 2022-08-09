Motorcycle-riding suspect allegedly robs 12 GTA gas stations, fast food joints
Police from several jurisdictions are working to identifyand apprehend a motorcyclist who allegedly committed more than a dozen armed robberies across the GTA in recent weeks.
The incidents happened between July 13 and Aug. 5 and usually targeted gas stations and fast food restaurants.
Investigators said the suspect typically enters a business, brandishes a gun, and demands money before fleeing the scene on a white motorcycle.
The robberies were committed between the hours of 2 and 6 a.m. throughout the week.
The suspect is described as a male, five-foot-seven to five-foot-nine with a thin build.
While the clothing he was seen wearing varies, police said he wears a black motorcycle helmet with green accents, black gloves with white or green accents, and sunglasses.
The motorcycle the suspect uses is a 2012 to 2017 white Kawasaki Ninja 300 with green writing and aftermarket exhaust.
Peel police’s Central Robbery Bureau is working with Ontario Provincial Police, Toronto Police Service, and York Regional Police Service on this case.
Anyone with information should contact Peel police’s Central Robbery Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3410, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.
