Motorcycle stolen 'in broad daylight' outside Nanaimo mall, police say

Police in Nanaimo are investigating after a motorcycle was stolen "in broad daylight" at a mall in the city.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot at Country Club Mall, according to a news release from Nanaimo RCMP.

The suspect, who police described as a man "of smaller stature," was seen on surveillance video wheeling the motorcycle through the parking lot between Best Buy and Great Canadian Oil Change, police said.

Police describe the stolen motorcycle as "a black 2007 Suzuki DZR400 with a gold-coloured aftermarket exhaust." The bike was last seen with the BC licence plate Z61385.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the theft or has information about it to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and cite file number 2021-34966.