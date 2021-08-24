iHeartRadio

Motorcycle stop leads Huron OPP to over $22,000 in crystal meth, cash

Crystal meth, cash seized from a motorcyclist in Wingham, Ont. on Aug. 23, 2021. (Huron OPP)

A traffic stop for an unauthorized license plate on a motorcycle in Wingham, Ont. Monday afternoon netted over $22,000 in crystal methamphetamine, cash and other property.

A 37-year-old Hanover man is charged with drug trafficking and using a plate not authorized for a vehicle.

He has been released and will appear in a Goderich court Oct. 18.

