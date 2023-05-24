Motorcycle stop leads to theft, weapons and drug charges

Windsor police say a 43-year-old man was stopped for riding a stolen motorcycle, but it led to even more charges.

Members of the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit were patrolling in the 1700 block of McKay Ave around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, when they spotted a motorcycle that was appeared to be spray painted and was missing a licence plate.

Officers say they quickly learned that the motorcycle had been reported stolen earlier in the month.

The driver was taken into custody. A search uncovered two knives, brass knuckles, eight grams of suspected cocaine, 19 grams of suspected Fentanyl and $660 in cash.

The Windsor man is charged with the following:

Possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x2)

Possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000

Possession of a prohibited weapon (x3)

Breach of a release order

