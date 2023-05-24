Motorcycle stop leads to theft, weapons and drug charges
Windsor police say a 43-year-old man was stopped for riding a stolen motorcycle, but it led to even more charges.
Members of the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit were patrolling in the 1700 block of McKay Ave around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, when they spotted a motorcycle that was appeared to be spray painted and was missing a licence plate.
Officers say they quickly learned that the motorcycle had been reported stolen earlier in the month.
The driver was taken into custody. A search uncovered two knives, brass knuckles, eight grams of suspected cocaine, 19 grams of suspected Fentanyl and $660 in cash.
The Windsor man is charged with the following:
- Possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x2)
- Possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000
- Possession of a prohibited weapon (x3)
- Breach of a release order
Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477(TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
