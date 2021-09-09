Motorcycle stunt goes wrong on Glenmore Wednesday night

Traffic was disrupted on the Glenmore Trail Wednesday night after a motorcyclist stunt went askew.

Calgary police said they received a large number of 911 calls around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening from motorists who reported that a group of motorcyclists were "speeding, stunting, popping wheelies, weaving and slamming on brakes."

However, according to one 911 called, one rider, who they said had been stunting, crashed their motorcycle into some other riders and then into a barrier.

According to reports, two motorcycles were damaged.

Two ambulances were on scene, and one took a driver to hospital in non life-threatening condition.

The second ambulance remains on scene.

An EMS spokesperson said four people were involved, but couldn't offer any more details.

A section of westbound Glenmore east of Blackfoot and west of Deerfoot has two lanes open and one closed. Police said traffic was backed up for over an hour.

The Calgary police are investigating and say charges are pending.

ALERT: Traffic incident on WB Glenmore Tr east of Blackfoot Tr SE, blocking multiple lanes. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/lqLcEujRLE