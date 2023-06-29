Motorcycle thief caught at recycling centre with other stolen property

One person has been arrested following the theft of a motorcycle and a fireplace in Laird Township, southeast of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on June 26.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release Thursday they made the arrest after receiving a tip from the victim the following day.

In the early afternoon Monday, police responded reports of the theft of a motorcycle from a shed and a portable electric fireplace from a travel trailer from a property on Neebish Road East in Laird Township.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the victim observed three individuals loading a pickup truck full of metal believed to be stolen from a property on Short Drive.

“The suspect pickup truck was later located at a neighbouring recycling centre in Sault Ste Marie,” police said.

“Police attended the business and as a result of the investigation the suspect was arrested. “

Police took the suspect back to his residence on Short Drive where the stolen motorcycle and fireplace were recovered and subsequently returned to the owner.

A 39-year-old man from Tarbutt-Tarbutt Additional Township was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and breaking and entering to commit an indictable offense.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Sault Ste. Marie on Aug. 14 to answer to the charges.

None of the accusations has been proven in court.