Motorcycle vandalized with hate-motivated writing: Police

Waterloo regional police are investigating an alleged hate-motivated incident in the Township of North Dumfries.

On Friday, Nov. 3 at around 6:20 p.m., police say someone parked their motorcycle in a parking lot on George Street North. They left the area and upon returning, discovered their motorcycle has been knocked over and damaged.

Police say the damage included hate-motivated writing.

No physical injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.