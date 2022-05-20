iHeartRadio

Motorcycle, vehicle involved in crash on Anthony Henday near Lessard Road

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash on Anthony Henday Drive near the Lessard Road exit the evening of May 19, 2022.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday evening.

Police say the motorcyclist collided with another driver near the Lessard Road exit.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for x-rays, but no other serious injuries were reported, officials added. 

12