Motorcyclist, 17, dies from injuries after crash; Halifax police still looking for truck driver

A 17-year-old motorcyclist who was injured in a collision in Halifax earlier this week has since died and police are still looking for the other driver involved in the incident.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the crash on Dunbrack Street, near the exit ramps to Highway 102, around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the motorcyclist was travelling north on Dunbrack Street when the bike struck the back of a transport truck and trailer that was coming off Highway 102.

Police say the driver of the truck did not stop after the collision and continued driving south on Dunbrack Street after the collision.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the 17-year-old boy later died in hospital from his injuries.

Investigators are still trying to find the truck and are looking to speak with the driver.

The transport truck is described as being small and blue. Police say the vehicle was towing an empty, heavy-equipment flatbed trailer.

Investigators are asking the driver, or anyone who was in the area and has information or video, to contact police at 902-490-5020.