Motorcyclist, 18, killed in collision in Angus

An 18-year-old motorcyclist died in a collision with a car in Angus on Sunday afternoon.

Provincial police say the deadly crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Mill Street between Tree Top Street and Summerset Place.

Simcoe County paramedics rushed the motorcycle driver to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The OPP identified the victim as 18-year-old Jessy Blanchard of Quebec.

Police say the other driver involved in the collision was not injured.

OPP says no charges have been laid at this time "as the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause."

Police encourage any witnesses to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122.