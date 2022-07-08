iHeartRadio

Motorcyclist, 24, killed in east Ottawa crash

Police are searching for witnesses after a 24-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash in east Ottawa on Thursday.

The crash between a truck and motorcycle happened around 3 p.m. at Tenth Line and Wall roads. The motorcycle driver was rushed to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Anyone who saw the crash, or who may have dash cam footage, is asked to contact police.

