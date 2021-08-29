Motorcyclist, 40, dies in two-vehicle crash on P.E.I. Saturday: RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Samantha Long
A 40-year-old man from Charlottetown has died following a crash in Pleasant Grove, P.E.I Saturday evening.
Mounties say around 5:30 p.m. police responded to a collison between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on Pleasant Grove Road.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 40-year-old man, was transported to hospital and later died as a result of his injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, according to police.
"The collision is believed to have occurred when pickup truck, making a right-hand turn, collided with a motorcycle travelling westbound. The motorcycle then left the roadway and struck a culvert," says a release.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.
-
Autism advocate says B.C.'s back to school plan is failing students with special needsThe vice president of Autism BC's board of directors says the B.C. government's COVID-19 back-to-school plan is failing students with special needs.
-
B.C. woman ordered to pay $30K to plastic surgeon, take down defamatory reviews about her breast augmentationA B.C. blogger has been ordered to take down defamatory reviews of the plastic surgeon who performed her breast augmentation and pay him $30,000 in damages.
-
Regina rally shows support for those in AfghanistanRegina residents gathered at the Legislative Building on Sunday afternoon to condemn the Taliban regime and stand in solidarity with people in Afghanistan.
-
Hundreds take part in Lemonade Stand Day fundraiser for Stollery Children’s HospitalHundreds of kids across Alberta set up lemonade stands Sunday to help raise money for the Stollery Children’s Hospital.
-
ATA asking for enhanced health ensures with the increased rapid spread of the Delta variantThe Alberta Teachers Association says there are still question marks around student safety as the new school year approaches.
-
"There's no time for panic," Shelburne couple forced to delivery baby at homeA Shelburne woman has quite the story to tell for years to come after a baby delivery, unlike almost any other.
-
Neighbours help person escape Winnipeg house fire through second-floor windowTwo people were taken to hospital in stable condition after a house fire in Winnipeg Sunday afternoon.
-
Calgary Conservative candidate says she too is being targeted by aggressive election protestorsOne Calgary candidate says the vitriol Liberal leader Justin Trudeau has been experiencing along the campaign trail isn't reserved for any one candidate or party.
-
Nothing suspicious found after bomb threat that prompted evacuation of Nanaimo McDonald'sA McDonald's in Nanaimo was briefly evacuated Sunday due to an unsubstantiated bomb threat written on a bathroom wall.