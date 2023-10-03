Motorcyclist, 56, dead after crash near Sooke
A 56-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Vancouver Island.
Mounties were called to the collision near Jordan River, west of Sooke, around 12:40 p.m. Sunday
A statement from the Sooke RCMP says the pickup truck was travelling westbound in the 11000-block of West Coast Road when the driver attempted to make a left turn into a campground.
The motorcyclist, who was travelling behind the truck, attempted to pass the vehicle in the oncoming lane when he collided with the turning truck.
The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say criminality has been ruled out in the crash. The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.
