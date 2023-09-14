Motorcyclist airlifted after hitting deer near St. Jacobs

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after colliding with a deer near the village of St. Jacobs Wednesday evening.

Police say they responded to the crash on Arthur Street South near Sawmill Road around 8:25 p.m.

The motorcycle rider, a 32-year-old Kitchener man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with what police call serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Arthur Street South was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since been reopened.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash cam footage of it, to contact them.