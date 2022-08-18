iHeartRadio

Motorcyclist airlifted from scene of Highway 16 crash

File photo.

A motorcyclist was flown by STARS to a hospital in Edmonton Wednesday night after a crash with a motorhome on Highway 16 east of Edmonton.

RCMP told CTV News Edmonton the two collided around 7:30 p.m. near the Range Road 213 intersection.

Police could not say how many people were in the RV or if any of them were injured.

Mounties continue to investigate. 

