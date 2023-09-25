Motorcyclist airlifted in serious condition after crash in East Garafraxa
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
One person was airlifted in serious condition following a collision involving a motorcycle in Dufferin County over the weekend.
Provincial police say the single-vehicle crash happened Saturday evening in the area of County Road 11 and County Road 3 in East Garafraxa.
The area was closed for several hours for the investigation.
The police traffic reconstruction team attended the scene to investigate what caused the collision.
