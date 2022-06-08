Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Kitchener
A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital Wednesday morning after a crash in Kitchener.
The collision happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Victoria Street North and Lackner Boulevard.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service said a motorcycle and pickup truck were involved in the crash.
The motorcycle driver, a 22-year-old Kitchener man, was taken by air ambulance to a hospital outside the region.
Police said his injuries were serious but non-life threatening.
The closure caused delays for commuters Wednesday morning with barricades set up nearby intersections.
Police continue to investigate the collision and say charges are pending.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video is asked to called police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Enrolment lower than projected for WRDSBOfficials at the Waterloo Region District School Board say enrolment for next September is lower than projected.
-
-
Ottawa waiving permit fees related to storm damageThe city of Ottawa is waiving the demolition and building permit fees for residents repairing homes and properties following the devastating storm nearly three weeks ago.
-
City creates fund to help accelerate growth of tech and innovation sectorThe City of Calgary is investing $4 million to create a fund to accelerate the growth of the local tech and innovation sector.
-
Cultural and religious days of significance added to EPSB calendarThe Edmonton Public School board has approved a calendar for the 2023-24 school year that will include additional days off for cultural and religious days of significance that were not previously observed.
-
Search underway after unoccupied speedboat found drifting near VancouverCrews from several different agencies descended on the waters off downtown Vancouver Wednesday afternoon after an unoccupied boat was discovered drifting with keys in its ignition.
-
North Bay hairstylist offers free haircuts for those down on their luckWhen cutting hair, Shawna Lafreniere listens to the stories her clients tell her. For the last two Wednesdays, she's been cutting and styling the hair of struggling people who are down on their luck.
-
'Outraged and distraught': Reaction to disabled B.C. woman’s approval for medically-assisted deathA B.C. woman speaking out about “deathcare” being easier to access than adequate healthcare is sending shockwaves throughout the country, with many saying her experience is a potent example of the slippery slope of expanding access to MAiD.
-
How a New Brunswick chef imports gourmet goose fat from FranceIf you've ever wanted a gourmet French fry, you need to see chef Thane Mallory at Gulliver's World Café in the Village of Gagetown, N.B.