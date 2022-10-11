Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Wellesley Township
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision that occurred on Manser Road near Schummer Line in Wellesley Township.
Emergency services responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision on Monday at around 2:30 p.m.
The initial investigation determined that a car travelling north of Manser Road crossed the centre line and struck a motorcycle travelling south.
The motorcyclist, a 53-year-old Wellesley man, was transported to an out-of-region hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance.
The driver of the car, a 24-year-old Oakville man, reported no physical injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
At 8 p.m., police said Manser Road was reopened in both directions between William Hastings Line and Schummer Line.
