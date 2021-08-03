Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Nanaimo crash

Nanaimo RCMP say a man was airlifted to a hospital in Victoria with life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash on Tuesday.

Police say the crash occurred in the 3700-block of Rock City Road around noon.

Community members told police that they heard the crash and came out onto the street to find the man lying in a ditch next to a motorcycle.

"It appears from all accounts, the individual was proceeding westbound on Rock City Road when he lost control of his bike and drove off the roadway to the right," the RCMP said in a release.

While the investigation is in its early stages, police say that speed may have played a role in the crash. Mounties add that officers have been unable to find a helmet at the crash site.

Rock City Road remains closed for "the foreseeable future" as investigators examine the scene, police said around 2:45 p.m. Eastbound vehicles are asked to detour onto Ocean Pearl Terrace while westbound traffic is being diverted onto Barrington Road.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam video of the area around noon is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754- 2345.