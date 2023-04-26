Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following two-vehicle crash

A driver has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the Municipality of Central Elgin.

Emergency services responded to the incident just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. They said a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle collided on Sparta Line, east of Centennial Road.

The motorcycle driver was transported to hospital by an ORNGE air ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver was not injured.

Sparta Line was temporarily closed but has since been reopened.

Police said charged are pending.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.