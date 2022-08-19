iHeartRadio

Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries after crash in Orillia

Emergency crews respond to a collision involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Colborne Street East and West Street South in Orillia, Ont., on Fri., Aug. 19, 2022 (CTV News/Amanda Hicks)

Police are investigating a serious collision involving a motorcycle in Orillia.

According to OPP, the crash happened late Friday afternoon at the intersection of Colborne Street East and West Street South.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police say the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

12