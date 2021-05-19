Motorcyclist and child passenger injured in collision near Bayfield, Ont.

Huron OPP are investigating after a motorcycle and a car collided with each other near Bayfield Wedneday afternoon, injuring two people.

Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Bayfield Road near Forest Ridge Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while a child passenger on the motorcycle was transported to hospital by air ambulance with undetermined injuries.

Bayfield Road is currently closed between Highway 21 and Orchard Line.

Motorists should avoid the area.