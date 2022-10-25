Motorcyclist and passenger suffer life-threatening injuries after crash on Riverside Drive

Windsor police say two people were sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash on Riverside Drive.

Officers were called to Riverside Drive West and Oak Street following a report of a crash between a motorcycle and a Honda Pilot on Monday at 10 p.m.

Police say a male driver and female passenger were on the motorcycle at the time of the collision and were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle did not sustain any physical injury.

The Windsor Police Accident Reconstruction and Forensic Identification Units subsequently attended the scene.

The vehicle collision remains under investigation and the Windsor Police Service would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have surveillance camera or dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.