Motorcyclist arrested after fleeing Surrey police at 200 km/h

A man fleeing from police on a motorcycle driving 200 km/h in Surrey was arrested and had his bike impounded last week, according to authorities.

Mounties, in a statement, said the 25-year-old man was taken into custody after being tracked by police helicopter Air 1 and the Gang Enforcement Team on May 24.

The driver was speeding down King George Boulevard near 56 Avenue around 9 p.m. and refused to stop for police when they first attempted to pull him over. Soon after, police "converged" on the suspect and arrested him for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

"This kind of reckless driving behavior shows a complete disregard for the safety of everyone on the road," Surrey spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a statement, which also says the bike is being considered for civil forfeiture as "offence-related property."

The motorcyclist, the statement notes, also had a bike impounded for excessive speeding in another jurisdiction two months ago.