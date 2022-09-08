Motorcyclist, black bear killed in crash west of Edmonton

One person is dead after a motorcycle hit a bear near Grande Cache, Alta.

The crash happened shortly before noon on Sept. 4 on Highway 40 north of Grande Cache.

Police say the motorcyclist was heading southbound on Highway 40 when he hit a black bear that was crossing the road.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

He has been identified as a 57-year-old man from Whitecourt.

The bear also died.

Police are reminding drivers to be extra careful because of increased wildlife activity near roads at this time of year.

Grande Cache is about 431 kilometres west of Edmonton.