Motorcyclist caught going 160 km/h above speed limit in southeast Edmonton: police

A 29-year-old man is facing a criminal charge after police estimate he hit 220 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in southeast Edmonton on Thursday afternoon.

An EPS commercial vehicle investigation officer was "working proactively" in the area of Roper Road and 50 Street around 3 p.m. when he noticed the speeding motorcycle.

Police said he was going 95 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

"The driver then turned eastbound on 76 Avenue and accelerated heavily reaching 186 kph on radar, and an estimated 220 kph once out of radar range, more than 160 kph over the posted speed limit," a Friday Edmonton Police Service news release said.

The driver was eventually pulled over. He was arrested and charged with one count of dangerous driving.

“This is the type of irresponsible driving that is happening more frequently in our city, and often ends with catastrophic consequences,” said Staff Sgt. Dan Furman.

“In many cases, it ends with devastating results not only for the driver, but for innocent citizens who just happened to be driving in the area at the same time that a completely avoidable, speed-related collision occurs.”

Earlier this month, EPS Chief Dale McFee again asked the province for the ability to seize the vehicles of people caught going 50 km/h above the speed limit.

His call came after a high-speed Tesla crash killed three people. The driver has also since died.

Public safety minister Mike Ellis said the province is considering McFee's request.