Motorcyclist charged after allegedly fleeing police

A 20-year-old motorcycle rider is facing charges after allegedly fleeing police at a high rate of speed in London's Lambeth neighbourhood.

Around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, an officer spotted a motorcycle with an obstructed licence plate on Sunray Avenue near Beech Drive and recognized the driver as being suspended.

After the officer tried to pull the driver over, the motorcycle continued through a stop sign and a red light before he accelerated and fled.

The officer did not pursue the rider, who was clocked at an estimated 170 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone when he passed a second officer.

Following an investigation, the 20-year-old London man was charged with:

dangerous operation of a conveyance

flight from peace officer

stunt driving

driving while under suspension

entire plate not plainly visible

He is scheduled to appear in court in July.