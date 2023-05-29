iHeartRadio

Motorcyclist charged after crash in Lakeshore


Officers responded to County Road 22 and Belle River Road around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, 2023. (_OnLocation_/Facebook)

Essex County OPP have charged a motorcyclist after a crash in Lakeshore.

Officers responded to County Road 22 and Belle River Road around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say it was a single-vehicle collision and the motorcycle lost control.

The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was charged with careless driving.

