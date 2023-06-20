Motorcyclist charged with being impaired after leaving crash: OPP

A motorcyclist accused of being impaired and leaving the scene of a collision in Tiny Township is facing charges.

Provincial police say concerned citizens called to report a motorcyclist had lost control and crashed on Champlain Road near Couchiching Crescent Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers arrived to find the bike abandoned on the ground, pushed away from where it had crashed.

Police found an individual nearby matching the description of the rider and placed him under arrest after suspecting he was intoxicated, OPP says.

The 26-year-old Tiny Township man has since been released from police custody with a future court date.

The impaired driving charge resulted in an automatic 90-day licence suspension, and the motorcycle was impounded for seven days.