Motorcyclist charged with stunt driving, friend charged with impaired after arriving to pick him up

Police in Bradford say they charged a motorcyclist for stunt driving, resulting in his bike being towed away, and when his friend arrived to pick him up, they also arrested him and took away his wheels.

South Simcoe police say an officer patrolling Yonge Street late Friday morning spotted a motorcycle speeding 152 kilometres per hour in the posted 80 zone.

The 24-year-old from Ajax was handed a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment for the stunt driving charge.

The man was also issued a three-day blood alcohol concentration (BAC) suspension after the officer determined he was a novice driver with a BAC above zero.

Police say the accused called his friend to give him a ride home, and when he arrived, the officer arrested him for being impaired.

The 24-year-old friend from Innisfil faces a 90-day licence suspension and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

It's unclear how both men left the scene after both vehicles were towed away.