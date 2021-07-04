Motorcyclist critical after late-night crash in LaSalle, Ont.

An investigation is underway after a motorcycle crash left the male rider with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

LaSalle police say the crash happened on Highway 18 north of the Turkey Creek Bridge just before midnight Saturday.

The motorcycle was reportedly northbound when it struck a raised median and the driver lost control.

The adult male driver was transported to hospital by ambulance and remains in critical condition, police say.

The roadway remained closed for about four hours as members of the LaSalle Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Identification Unit investigated.

The cause of the collision is still not known.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519 969-5210.