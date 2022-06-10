Motorcyclist critically injured in collision on Highway 401 in Pickering

A motorcyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after a collision on Highway 401 in Pickering Friday afternoon that resulted in a lengthy closure.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened on the westbound lanes of the highway near Brock Road just after 5:30 p.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said witnesses told police that two motorcycles were travelling at high rates of speed and were lane-splitting through traffic when one of them clipped a vehicle before colliding into a second vehicle.

The rider, a 34-year-old man, was then ejected from the motorcycle, Schmidt said.

He was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

“Please drive safely, drive responsibly and obey the rules of the road,” Schmidt said. “This kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable on our highways.”

The westbound lanes of the highway between Brock Road and Westney Road remain closed Friday evening. Schmidt said the closure is expected to end around 10 p.m.