Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with SUV driven by teen

York Regional Police are investigating a serious collision involving a motorcycle and SUV Monday morning in Georgina.

Police say a 32-year-old Holland Landing man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was on collided with an SUV in the Leslie Street and Ravenshoe Road East intersection.

The SUV's 17-year-old driver and her four-year-old passenger, both from Keswick, were not physically hurt.

Investigators are appealing to the public for information, including dash cam footage or home surveillance, of the crash.

Anyone with video footage is urged to upload it to the York Regional Police evidence portal.

Police did not say whether any charges had been laid.

The investigation is ongoing.