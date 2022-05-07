Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Hwy. 22
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
Cochrane RCMP say a motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash on Highway 22 on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the scene, on Highway 22 near Township Road 272, at about 1:20 p.m.
The driver of the motorcycle suffered "serious, life-threatening injuries" in the crash, police said in a release.
The highway reopened around 4 p.m. after the scene had been blocked off for the police investigation for several hours.
