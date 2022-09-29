Motorcyclist dead after collision in Etobicoke

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision in Etobicoke on Thursday night, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dixon Road and Skyway Avenue, west of Highway 27, just before 7:30 p.m. for a crash.

Acting Insp. Craig Young told reporters at the scene that a motorcycle and another vehicle were travelling south on Skyway Avenue when, for unknown reasons, they became involved in a collision.

Young said the motorcyclist was ejected from his bike as a result. He suffered life-threatening injuries and, despite life-saving measures, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Young said the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.

“There are probably numerous factors that are in play here that will determine what happened in this collision, but that will take some time for them to do their investigation,” Young said.

“We are seeking witnesses and any information from the public to help us understand what happened in this collision.”

Police urge anyone with information, including dashcam video, to contact the Traffic Services Unit at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).