Motorcyclist dead after collision in Mississauga

A man is dead after a motorcycle and a vehicle collided in Mississauga on Saturday evening.

The collision happened in the area of Dundas Street West and Glengarry Road just before 8 p.m.

Peel police Duty Insp. Wendy Simms said a motorcycle travelling west on Dundas Street collided with an eastbound SUV attempting to make a left turn at the intersection.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Simms said the driver of the SUV was not injured and remained at the scene.

It is unknown what factors contributed to the collision.

Simms said officers are canvassing for the area witnesses and surveillance videos to determine what happened.

Police closed Dundas Street West in both directions between Cedarglen Gate and Old Carriage Road.