Motorcyclist dead after collision in Pickering

Police say that a motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Pickering Sunday night.

At approximately 10:56 p.m., Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said officers responded to a call for a collision involving a motorcycle and a motor vehicle on Cameo Street near Sapphire Drive.

The driver of the motorcycle had been travelling eastbound on Cameo Street when he collided with the vehicle.

A 34-year-old male motorcycle driver was transported to hospital before he was transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle was unharmed.

The DRPS’s Traffic Services Branch and Collision Investigation Unit were on scene to investigate the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information related to the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.