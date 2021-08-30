Motorcyclist dead after collision in Roncesvalles area

A male motorcyclist has died following a collision with a van in the Roncesvalles area.

Emergency crews were called to Indian Road and Bloor Street West at around 10:10 p.m. for a collision.

Officers responding to the scene located the motorcyclist pinned under the van, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

First responders tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, Toronto Police said.

It is not yet clear what lead to the collision.

Bloor Street West is closed from Dundas Street West to Indian Road as police investigate.