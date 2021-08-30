Motorcyclist dead after collision in Roncesvalles area
CP24 Web Content Writer
Joshua Freeman
A male motorcyclist has died following a collision with a van in the Roncesvalles area.
Emergency crews were called to Indian Road and Bloor Street West at around 10:10 p.m. for a collision.
Officers responding to the scene located the motorcyclist pinned under the van, suffering from life-threatening injuries.
First responders tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, Toronto Police said.
It is not yet clear what lead to the collision.
Bloor Street West is closed from Dundas Street West to Indian Road as police investigate.
-
Will the Liberal plan to ban blind bidding make homes more affordable, and can they even pull it off?The federal Liberal campaign promise to make blind bidding illegal under the Criminal Code has drawn condemnation among some in the real estate industry. But others say the practice creates an unfair advantage for sellers and can help with growing unaffordability. Read our truth tracker for more on election.ctvnews.ca.
-
'There's a fair amount of panic': UVic students face unprecedented housing shortageWith days to go before it’s back-to-school time, some university students are facing major stress looking for a place to live in Greater Victoria’s already tight rental market.
-
Man, 22, facing multiple assault-related charges following physical confrontation in Halifax: HRPPolice in Halifax have charged a 22-year-old man in connection with a physical confrontation in Halifax last week.
-
Cambridge man charged after raiding lunchroom fridge: Guelph policeA man from Cambridge is facing charges after stealing food from a lunchroom fridge at a Guelph business on Monday.
-
Phillips Brewing marks 20th anniversary with new limited-edition beerTo celebrate two decades in business, Victoria’s Phillips Brewing and Malting Company has released a new limited-edition beer.
-
'Very sad trajectory': B.C.'s chief coroner says number of illicit drug overdose deaths keeps her up at nightOn International Overdose Awareness Day, B.C.'s chief coroner said the number of deaths seen in the province this year keeps her up at night.
-
Ontario reports just over 500 new COVID-19 casesOntario health officials are reporting just over 500 new COVID-19 cases, which comes after six straight days of case counts above the 650 mark.
-
U.S. judge throws out Trump water rule as it could cause 'serious environmental harm'A U.S. court on Monday vacated the Trump administration's scaled back clean water rule that had limited the number of waterways that could be federally regulated because leaving it in place could harm the environment, restoring previous protections.
-
More than 1,200 people with links to Canada still in Afghanistan: GarneauForeign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau says an estimated 1,250 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and family members are still in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of all U.S. troops on Monday.