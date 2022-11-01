Motorcyclist dead after collision in Toronto

A man has died after a collision in Scarborough on Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Markham Road and Eastpark Boulevard and involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, police say.

The motorcycle rider was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. He later died of his injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are unknown.

Toronto fire and police are on scene and Markham Road is closed from Blakemanor Boulevard to Greencrest Circuit.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Markham Rd + Eastpark Blvd

- Police are on scene investigating

- The motorcyclist has been pronounced deceased at the hospital

- Anyone w/info contact @TrafficServices 416-808-1900

- Road closures will remain in effect @TTCnotices#GO2129087

^lb