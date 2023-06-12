Motorcyclist dead after crash in Nanaimo

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a pickup truck in Nanaimo early Monday morning.

Mounties say the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of Island Highway and Oliver Road.

The motorcycle was travelling northbound on Island Highway when a southbound pickup truck attempted to make a left turn onto Oliver Road and struck the motorcycle, police said.

The section of highway remained closed Monday morning with a detour in place around the intersection.