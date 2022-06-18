Motorcyclist dead after crash involving pickup truck in Norfolk County

Norfolk County OPP are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.

Emergency crews were called out just before 7 p.m. on Friday south of Brantford near Waterford.

Police say the motorcycle was heading north on Cockshutt Road when it collided with a truck on Thompson Road East.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the truck had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters and is now being treated for serious injuries.

"It was a very hectic situation," said Sgt. Ed Sanchuk of the OPP.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and had the area roads shut down for the majority of the night.

On Tuesday night just 10 minutes away from the area, another motorcyclist was killed in a collision.

"We see this on a regular basis," said Sgt. Sanchuk. "These collisions are very preventable."

Robert McCready is a member of North of 42 Riders and says he drives down the stretch of road every day.

"People don't seem to be paying the attention that they used to," said McCready. "They always want to get some place that they want ot be, whether it's in a car or motorbike.

"I want to make sure that I go home to my family. My kids."

OPP say the intersection of Cockshutt and Thompson Roads used to be a two-way stop with an 80 km/h speed limit. Last year, it was converted into a four-way stop and downgraded to a speed limit of 60 km/h.

Sanchuk asks drivers to be aware of their surroundings and drive at the appropriate speed to get to their destination safely.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Tyler Kelaher