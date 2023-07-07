Motorcyclist dead after crash north of Grande Prairie

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in northern Alberta on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 2 at Highway 672 between Sexsmith and Grande Prairie for a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup around 1:50 p.m.

The 63-year-old driver of the motorcycle was confirmed dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Highway 672 was blocked east and westbound at Highway 2 for several hours as a result of the crash.

RCMP say the the inital investigation suggests a pickup truck heading north on Highway 2 when it turned west onto Highway 672 and struck the southbound motorcyle.