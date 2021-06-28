Motorcyclist dead after crash on Manitoba highway: RCMP

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a pickup truck on Saturday on Highway 15 in the RM of Springfield.

RCMP were called to the collision at around 7:15 p.m., saying the motorcycle was travelling eastbound when it collided with the pickup truck. Mounties added that the pickup truck was also driving eastbound and was in the process of turning north onto Spruce Road.

The motorcyclist, 34, from Selkirk, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 33-year-old woman from Springfield, was not hurt in the collision.

RCMP officers and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating the incident.