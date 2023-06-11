Motorcyclist dead after crash with bulldozer in Muskoka Lakes Township

Provincial police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist after colliding with a bulldozer in Muskoka Lakes Twp.

Police responded to the crash at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Peninsula Road, near Judhaven Road.

Investigators say the motorcycle went off the road and collided with a bulldozer on Peninsula Road, killing the 29-year-old rider.

Peninsula Road was closed in both directions for several hours but has reopened.