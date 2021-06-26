Motorcyclist dead after crashing into pole in Scarborough

A motorcyclist is dead after striking a pole in Scarborough on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle that hit a pole in the area of Huntingwood Drive and Colinayre Crescent.

The man who was driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police said Traffic Services will reconstruct the scene as part of the investigation.

The area was closed but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Huntingwood Dr + Colinayre Cres@TrafficServices is on scene investigating@TorontoMedics are o/s

- the motorcyclist has been pronounced deceased

- Huntingwood west of Kennedy will be closed @TTCnotices

- anyone w/info contact 416-808-1900#GO1195783

^lb