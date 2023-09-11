Motorcyclist dead after early morning collision in Vaughan
A 21-year-old is facing an impaired driving charge in connection with a fatal collision involving a motorcycle in Vaughan early Monday morning.
The incident took place around Highway 7 and Jane Street around 12:05 a.m.
Police say that a motorcycle and vehicle collided in the intersection.
The motorcyclist, identified as a 55-year-old man, was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken into custody. Police say that Bolton, Ont. resident Nicholas Fiorucci has been charged with impaired operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of over 80 milligrams.
The charge has not been proven in court.
Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing, and that anyone with information or video of the area should contact officials or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
