Motorcyclist dead after Richmond crash

The driver of a motorcycle has died after a crash in Richmond on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called to Russ Baker Way near Inglis Drive around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision, according to Richmond RCMP.

"Despite the efforts of emergency personnel on scene, the operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased. The operator of the transport bus was not injured," a release from the detachment says.

The fatal collision prompted the closure of the No. 2 Road bridge and a warning from the Vancouver International Airport to drivers trying to access Sea Island.

No information about the suspected cause has been provided and police said Monday evening that road closures remained in effect.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to call authorities at 604-278-1212.