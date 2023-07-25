Motorcyclist dead following collision in Bradford

One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury Tuesday.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Holland Street W. and Collings Ave. around 7 p.m. According to police, a car and motorcycle collided at that intersection.

Despite live-saving efforts, the motorcyclist - a 25-year-old East Gwillimbury man - was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle remained following the collision.

Officers from the Traffic & Marine Unit attended for a collision reconstruction and are appealing to the public for assistance.

Anyone with information or security/dash camera footage is asked to contact Const. Pinho at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141, ext. 2017, or by email.