Motorcyclist dead following collision in Bradford
CTVNews.ca Barrie Anchor
Dana Roberts
One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury Tuesday.
Emergency responders were called to the area of Holland Street W. and Collings Ave. around 7 p.m. According to police, a car and motorcycle collided at that intersection.
Despite live-saving efforts, the motorcyclist - a 25-year-old East Gwillimbury man - was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle remained following the collision.
Officers from the Traffic & Marine Unit attended for a collision reconstruction and are appealing to the public for assistance.
Anyone with information or security/dash camera footage is asked to contact Const. Pinho at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141, ext. 2017, or by email.
