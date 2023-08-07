Motorcyclist dead in 2-vehicle crash at Blackfalds

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Blackfalds on Monday.

A motorcycle, driven by a 27-year-old man from Blackfalds, and SUV collided on Highway 597 near Highway 2 around 12:48 p.m., Mounties say.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

One person in the SUV was also hospitalized with what police described as minor injuries. A second person in the vehicle was not hurt.

Officers directed traffic away from the scene for several hours.

Blackfalds is 131 kilometres south of Edmonton and 13 kilometres north of Red Deer.