Motorcyclist dead in northeast Calgary crash

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in northeast Calgary on Friday night.

Police and EMS were called to the area of Country Hills Boulevard and Stoney Trail around 7:40 p.m., where a motorcycle and a van collided.

The motorcyclist, a man in his late 30s, was declared dead.

No one in the van was injured.

No other details about the incident were made available.

